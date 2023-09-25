Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $100,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after buying an additional 1,230,400 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $32,740,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $91.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $112.95.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

