RXO (NYSE:RXO) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Head to Head Analysis

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and RXO (NYSE:RXO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and RXO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $421.50 million 0.92 -$111.38 million ($1.30) -5.57 RXO $4.80 billion 0.45 $92.00 million $0.11 166.29

Analyst Ratings

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lindblad Expeditions and RXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 2 0 2.67 RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.18%. RXO has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than RXO.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -12.20% N/A -8.03% RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37%

Summary

RXO beats Lindblad Expeditions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities. The Land Experiences segment comprises natural habitats, which provides over 100 different expedition itineraries in more than 45 countries across seven continents, with eco-conscious expeditions and nature-focused, and small-group tours including polar bear tours and bear adventure; and DuVine provides intimate group cycling and adventure tours around the world with local cycling experts as guides in local cultural, cuisine, and accommodations. This segment also offers off the beaten path including small group travel, led by local, and experienced guides with focus on wildlife, hiking national parks, and culture; and classical journey, a curated active small-group and private custom journeys centered around cinematic walks led by expert local guides over 50 countries across the world. In addition, it has an alliance with National Geographic Partners, LLC, which provides lecturers and National Geographic experts including photographers, writers, marine biologists, naturalists, field researchers, and film crews; and partnered with World Wildlife Fund to offer conservation travel. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

