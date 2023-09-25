SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) vs. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Critical Comparison

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Free Report) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23% SAB Biotherapeutics -454.82% -110.34% -64.31%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brickell Biotech and SAB Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $4.64 million 1.45 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.17 SAB Biotherapeutics $23.90 million 1.20 -$18.74 million N/A N/A

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Brickell Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brickell Biotech and SAB Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 265.76%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Brickell Biotech on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. Further, the company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

