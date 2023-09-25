Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.57.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $19.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $710,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $134,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.