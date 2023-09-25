SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Shares of SAP opened at $132.65 on Monday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.69.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

