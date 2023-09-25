Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 37,705 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37,705 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

