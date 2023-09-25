Sawyer & Company Inc Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average of $162.06. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $417.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Free Report

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

