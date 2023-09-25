SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $107.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays began coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

