Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,530 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,053 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $111.68 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

