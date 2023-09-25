Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLOIY. Barclays began coverage on Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Soitec in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Soitec stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. Soitec has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.90.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

