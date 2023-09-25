State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 68.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in State Street by 24.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,116,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

State Street Stock Down 1.5 %

STT stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

