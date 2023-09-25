STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 209.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,204 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534,160 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 65,212 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.