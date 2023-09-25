Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) vs. Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Financial Contrast

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) and Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit State Bank and Freedom Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $56.45 million N/A $16.97 million $2.34 6.65 Freedom Financial $44.63 million 1.61 $10.56 million $1.20 9.03

Analyst Recommendations

Summit State Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Summit State Bank and Freedom Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Freedom Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 24.58% N/A N/A Freedom Financial 16.25% 11.33% 0.85%

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; home equity lines of credit; and term and equipment loans, as well as loans to agriculture-related businesses. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers electronic banking, cash management, and electronic bill payment services. Summit State Bank was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, and wire transfer services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

