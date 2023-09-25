Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $670,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

