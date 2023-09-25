Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $891,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $416.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.73 and a 200 day moving average of $372.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

