TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$56.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.75.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$49.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.19.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1711934 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 413.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Una Marie Power bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. Also, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

