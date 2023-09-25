The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,080 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

AZEK opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.14, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.69.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

