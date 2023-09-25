The Boeing Company to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BA opened at $197.71 on Monday. Boeing has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average of $212.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

