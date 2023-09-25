The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $40.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CG opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $386,346.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,182,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,278,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

