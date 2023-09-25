The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT opened at $12.34 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

