The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.1 %

GT opened at $12.34 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,222,000 after buying an additional 9,121,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 453.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,958,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after buying an additional 4,882,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,809,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

