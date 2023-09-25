Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $18.96 Per Share

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toyota Motor in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.84. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $16.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.12 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

TM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM opened at $187.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $253.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $195.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.