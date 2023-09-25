Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 3,241 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average is $108.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.