Transform Wealth LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE JPM opened at $145.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

