Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 3,734 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 66,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

