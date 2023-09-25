Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,125,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,198,000 after buying an additional 2,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.21.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.73 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

