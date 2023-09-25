Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

