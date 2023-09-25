TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) vs. Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Head-To-Head Analysis

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) and Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TrueBlue and Hire Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue 0.78% 8.88% 4.36% Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TrueBlue and Hire Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueBlue 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hire Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TrueBlue currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.04%. Given TrueBlue’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TrueBlue is more favorable than Hire Technologies.

95.3% of TrueBlue shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TrueBlue shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrueBlue and Hire Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue $2.25 billion 0.20 $62.27 million $0.47 30.62 Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TrueBlue has higher revenue and earnings than Hire Technologies.

Summary

TrueBlue beats Hire Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries. Its PeopleManagement segment offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing, and commercial driver services, which includes on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The company's PeopleScout segment provides recruitment process outsourcing, talent advisory services, and managed service provider solutions including sourcing, screening, hiring, and onboarding services; operates Affinix, a technology platform which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for real-time insights; and contingent labor programs including vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. TrueBlue, Inc. was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Hire Technologies

Hire Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services. In addition, the company engages in building a network of staffing, IT, and HR consulting companies. Hire Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

