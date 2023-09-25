Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,921.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

