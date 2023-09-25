Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $55.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $74.07.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.