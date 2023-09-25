Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $55.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Down 3.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after buying an additional 2,250,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.