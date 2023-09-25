UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,544 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,848,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in UBS Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,560,000 after buying an additional 8,582,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,444 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

NYSE UBS opened at $25.35 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

