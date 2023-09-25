Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $151.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,334,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $127.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

