Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 192 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $147.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.69. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

