Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $75.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

