Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

