Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $108.14 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $107.72 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.44. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. HSBC began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

