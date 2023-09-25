Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.36.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $173.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.14 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

