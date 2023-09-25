Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average is $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $460.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

