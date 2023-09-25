Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,200,230,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 74,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 11,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,478 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,599. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

