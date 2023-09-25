Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

NYSE:SYY opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

