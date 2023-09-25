Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock worth $10,046,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $143.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.57. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.93.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

