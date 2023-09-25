Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,602 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 474,164 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

RF stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

