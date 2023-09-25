Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

