Veery Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $7,617,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 262,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,486,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $417.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
