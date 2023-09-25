Veery Capital LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

