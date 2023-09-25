Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OEZVY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Verbund Price Performance

About Verbund

OEZVY stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. Verbund has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

