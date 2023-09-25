Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Viasat has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $271,334. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Viasat by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Viasat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

