Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.67.
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.
