W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $2,259,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $36,103,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

