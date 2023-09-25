W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $734.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $681.48 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $715.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

